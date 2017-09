Aug 26 (Reuters) - British oil and gas services company Petrofac Ltd reported a 44 percent fall in first-half profit, hurt by slow progress at some of its projects.

Net profit fell to $136 million, from $243 million a year earlier.

Revenue fell 11 percent to $2.5 billion. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)