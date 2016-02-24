FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrofac's full-year profit falls, hurt by oil prices
February 24, 2016 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

Petrofac's full-year profit falls, hurt by oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - British oilfield services company Petrofac Ltd said net profit for the year, before accounting for a loss from its Shetland Islands project, fell by nearly a quarter, as its customers held back on spending due to the slump in oil prices.

Petrofac reported a net profit of $440 million for the year ended Dec. 31 2015, before accounting for the Laggan Tormore project, compared with a net profit of $581 million a year earlier.

After accounting for the loss on the project in the North Sea, the company’s net profit fell to $9 million.

Revenue grew 10 percent to $6.8 billion. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

