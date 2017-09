Aug 25 (Reuters) - Oilfield services company Petrofac Ltd posted a net loss for the first half, hurt by a steep increase in costs at its Laggan-Tormore project in the Shetland Islands.

Net loss was $133 million for the six months ended June 30, compared with a net profit of $136 million a year earlier.

Petrofac has incurred $236 million in loss on the much-delayed Shetland Islands project so far this year. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)