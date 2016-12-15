FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
REFILE-Petrofac sees better-than-expected FY net profit
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
December 15, 2016 / 7:31 AM / 8 months ago

REFILE-Petrofac sees better-than-expected FY net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix typo in first paragraph)

Dec 15 (Reuters) - British oilfield services company Petrofac Ltd said on Thursday it would report better-than-expected full-year net profit as record revenues and cost cutting measures paid off.

The company said it expected to report $465 million in net profit excluding performance at its Integrated Energy Services (IES) unit. Including the IES unit, which is expected to report a loss of $55 million, the company expected to report net profit of $410 million for the full-year ending Dec. 31, in line with its previous guidance.

The company, which designs, builds, operates and maintains oil and gas facilities said its order book backlog stood at $14.5 billion as of Nov. 30. It had recorded an order book value of $20.7 billion in 2015 due to higher orders from its core Middle Eastern markets. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.