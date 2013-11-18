FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrofac says expects growth next year to be flat
November 18, 2013 / 7:17 AM / 4 years ago

Petrofac says expects growth next year to be flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - British energy services firm Petrofac said on Monday it expected net income next year to be flat or grow modestly compared to 2013, due to the deferral of a major project.

The company, which designs and builds oil and gas infrastructure and also invests alongside oil firms in oil fields, said it was on track to deliver modest growth this year, in line with revised guidance given in May.

Petrofac, which has declined to put a number on its growth forecast for 2013, warned in May it expected only “modest growth” having previously said it expected “good growth”.

