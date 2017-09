Dec 25 (Reuters) - Bank Petrocommerce :

* Prices first and second additional issues of BO-02 series bonds at 95.10 pct of nominal value, that is 951 roubles per bond

* Prices additional issue of BO-03 series bonds at 94.95 pct of nominal value, that is 949.5 roubles per bond Source texts: bit.ly/1vdzLCg, bit.ly/13FYkla, bit.ly/1zjuXOj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)