Dec 18 (Reuters) - Bank Petrocommerce :

* Resumes placement of five-year BO-04 series bonds totalling 5 billion roubles ($81.9 million)

* BO-04 series bonds will be placed in open subscription Source text: bit.ly/1z0C6Tu Further company coverage: ($1 = 61.0820 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)