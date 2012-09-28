FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
September 28, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

Slovene Petrol issues 46 mln euros of 6-mth bills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest fuel retailer, Petrol, has issued 45.8 million euros ($58.9 million) of 6-month commercial paper debt at an interest rate of 3.8 percent, down from 4.1 percent in March, the company said in a statement on Friday.

“Commercial papers have been issued for the purpose of ensuring continuous short-term financing of Petrol’s operations and diversifying the base of short-term debt investors ... and received a warm welcome from investors,” Petrol said.

Shares in Petrol, which operates some 457 filling stations in Sovenia, Bosnia, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro and Serbia, were up 5.83 percent at 218 euros by 0854 GMT on Friday, while the SBI market index was up 2.5 percent. ($1=0.7775 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak)

