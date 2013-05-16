FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia's Petrol posts Q1 net profit of 12.4 mln euros
May 16, 2013

Slovenia's Petrol posts Q1 net profit of 12.4 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, May 16 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest fuel retailer Petrol said on Thursday its first quarter group net profit fell to 12.4 million euros ($16 million) from 12.9 million euros in the same period in 2012.

It also said that sales had risen five percent to 947 million euros.

Last December Petrol said it expected its sales this year to reach 4.04 billion euros from 3.8 billion euros in 2012, while its net profit was seen rising to 58.2 million euros from 53.9 million euros last year.

Petrol operates 469 petrol stations in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Montenegro, Serbia and Kosovo.

$1 = 0.7775 euros Reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by Mark Potter

