Slovenia's Petrol posts Q1 net profit of 12.4 mln euros

LJUBLJANA, May 16 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest fuel retailer Petrol said on Thursday its first quarter group net profit fell to 12.4 million euros ($16 million) from 12.9 million euros in the same period in 2012.

It also said that sales had risen five percent to 947 million euros.

Last December Petrol said it expected its sales this year to reach 4.04 billion euros from 3.8 billion euros in 2012, while its net profit was seen rising to 58.2 million euros from 53.9 million euros last year.

Petrol operates 469 petrol stations in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Montenegro, Serbia and Kosovo.