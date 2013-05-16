UPDATE 1-Fuel retailer Petrol's profit slips as Slovenia struggles

(Adds Petrol comments)

LJUBLJANA, May 16 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest fuel retailer Petrol reported a 4 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, hit by economic weakness at home and in neighbouring Croatia.

“Slovenia and Croatia, our largest sales markets, have been facing adverse economic conditions for several years, reflected in a decline in business activity, poor payment discipline, insolvency, bankruptcies, decline in private consmuption and increased unemployment,” Petrol said on Thursday.

The group said its first-quarter net profit fell to 12.4 million euros ($16 million) from 12.9 million euros in the same period in 2012. Sales rose 5 percent to 947 million euros.

Last December, Petrol said it expected its sales this year to reach 4.04 billion euros from 3.8 billion euros in 2012, while its net profit was seen rising to 58.2 million euros from 53.9 million euros last year.

“The business plan for 2013 was preparead taking into account the harsh economic conditions in spite of which Petrol achieved good sales results ... Net profit (in the first quarter) was 20 percent higher than planned,” Petrol said.

Petrol operates 469 petrol stations in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Montenegro, Serbia and Kosovo.