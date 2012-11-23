FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia's Petrol to issue 5-year 30 mln euro bond
November 23, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 5 years

Slovenia's Petrol to issue 5-year 30 mln euro bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest fuel retailer Petrol plans to issue a 30 million euro ($38.7 million) 5-year bond on Dec. 7 with a fixed annual interest rate of 6 percent, Petrol said in a statement on Friday.

“The issuer wants to issue bonds to obtain debt sources with relatively longer maturities and to diversify sources of financing to be less exposed to bank lending,” it said.

Shares of Petrol, which operates some 460 filling stations in Slovenia, Bosnia, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro and Serbia, closed 0.5 percent lower at 214 euros on Friday, before the news on the issue was released, while the blue-chip SBI index lost 0.4 percent.

$1 = 0.7761 euros Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
