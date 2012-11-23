Slovenia's Petrol to issue 5-year 30 mln euro bond

LJUBLJANA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest fuel retailer Petrol plans to issue a 30 million euro ($38.7 million) 5-year bond on Dec. 7 with a fixed annual interest rate of 6 percent, Petrol said in a statement on Friday.

“The issuer wants to issue bonds to obtain debt sources with relatively longer maturities and to diversify sources of financing to be less exposed to bank lending,” it said.

Shares of Petrol, which operates some 460 filling stations in Slovenia, Bosnia, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro and Serbia, closed 0.5 percent lower at 214 euros on Friday, before the news on the issue was released, while the blue-chip SBI index lost 0.4 percent.