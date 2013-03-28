Slovenia's Petrol issues 6-month bills at steady yield

LJUBLJANA, March 28 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest fuel retailer Petrol has issued 60 million euros ($76.7 million) of 6-month commercial paper at a yield of 3.8 percent, unchanged from the previous issue in September, the company said on Thursday.

The company initially planned to issue 50 million euros of paper but extended the issue due to investor interest.

“The purpose of the issue is to refinance short-term financial obligations,” Petrol said in a statement.

Petrol operates some 462 filling stations and is present in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Serbia, Montenegro and Kosovo.