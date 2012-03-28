Slovene Petrol issues 50 mln euros of six-month bills

LJUBLJANA, March 28 (Reuters) - Petrol, Slovenia’s largest fuel retailer, has issued 50 million euros ($67 mln) of six-month commercial paper and plans three more bill issues by the end of 2013.

Petrol said on Wednesday the bills, with an annual interest rate of 4.1 percent, were sold to 56 banks and institutional investors and the proceeds would be used for short-term business financing.

The issue, initially planned at 30 million euros, was extended after the total amount of bids reached more than 60 million euros, Petrol said.

Shares in Petrol, which operates 450 filling stations in Bosnia, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Serbia, and Slovenia, closed up 0.1 percent at 172.20 euros, while the blue-chip SBI index rose 0.2 percent. ($1 = 0.7506 euro) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Dan Lalor)