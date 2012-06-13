FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia's Petrol gets 30 mln euro loan
June 13, 2012 / 7:01 AM / 5 years ago

Slovenia's Petrol gets 30 mln euro loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, June 13 (Reuters) - Petrol, Slovenia’s largest fuel retailer, has signed for a three-year 30 million euro ($37 million) loan from international investors in a deal organised by Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International .

Petrol said on Wednesday the loan was to restructure short-term financial obligations into longer-term ones, and that part of the loan had a fixed interest rate while the other had a floating rate.

“The transaction shows that Petrol enjoys great trust and reputation on the international financial markets,” the company said. Petrol operates 453 filling stations in Slovenia, Bosnia, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro and Serbia. ($1 = 0.8028 euro) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Dan Lalor)

