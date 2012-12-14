FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovenia's Petrol sees 2013 net profit up 9 pct
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 14, 2012 / 7:41 AM / 5 years ago

Slovenia's Petrol sees 2013 net profit up 9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest fuel retailer Petrol expects net profit to reach 58.2 million euros ($76.2 million) in 2013, up from 53.3 million this year, fuelled by a 9 percent growth in sales, it said on Friday.

The company made a profit of 52.3 million in 2011.

Sales are expected to rise to 4.04 billion euros next year from 3.7 billion in 2012, Petrol said in a statement.

“Economic conditions in Slovenia and Croatia, which are Petrol’s main markets, are expected to worsen further in 2013 ... In order to meet its targets, Petrol will devote special attention to rationalisation of its business processes,” the company said.

Shares of Petrol, which operates around 460 filling stations in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro and Serbia, closed 0.4 percent lower at 220 euros on Thursday, while the blue-chip SBI index lost 0.82 percent.

$1 = 0.7641 euros Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.