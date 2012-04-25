UPDATE 1-Slovenia's Petrol sees Q1 group net up 32 pct

(Adds quote, details, share price)

LJUBLJANA, April 25 (Reuters) - Petrol, Slovenia’s largest fuel retailer, said on Wednesday it estimated first-quarter net profit at 12.9 million euros ($17 million), up 32 percent thanks to stronger sales.

Sales rose 21 percent to 903 million euros in the same period, Petrol said. Sales of oil products, which represent its core business, rose by 9 percent while sales of electricity doubled and sales of liquified gas jumped by 29 percent.

“In the future, Petrol will continue to follow its main strategic goals which are growth, higher profitability and ensuring the group’s financial stability,” the company said.

Petrol operates 453 filling stations in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Serbia, Kosovo and Montenegro, and hopes to raise that number to 527 by the end of 2016.

Petrol shares closed 0.23 percent higher at 195 euros on Wednesday, before the result was released, while the blue-chip SBI index was flat. ($1 = 0.7574 euro) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and William Hardy)