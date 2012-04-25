FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Slovenia's Petrol sees Q1 group net up 32 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 25, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Slovenia's Petrol sees Q1 group net up 32 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote, details, share price)

LJUBLJANA, April 25 (Reuters) - Petrol, Slovenia’s largest fuel retailer, said on Wednesday it estimated first-quarter net profit at 12.9 million euros ($17 million), up 32 percent thanks to stronger sales.

Sales rose 21 percent to 903 million euros in the same period, Petrol said. Sales of oil products, which represent its core business, rose by 9 percent while sales of electricity doubled and sales of liquified gas jumped by 29 percent.

“In the future, Petrol will continue to follow its main strategic goals which are growth, higher profitability and ensuring the group’s financial stability,” the company said.

Petrol operates 453 filling stations in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Serbia, Kosovo and Montenegro, and hopes to raise that number to 527 by the end of 2016.

Petrol shares closed 0.23 percent higher at 195 euros on Wednesday, before the result was released, while the blue-chip SBI index was flat. ($1 = 0.7574 euro) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and William Hardy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.