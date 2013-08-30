FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovenia's Petrol says first-half profit up 6 pct
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 30, 2013 / 6:47 AM / 4 years ago

Slovenia's Petrol says first-half profit up 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest fuel retailer, Petrol, said its group net profit in the first half of this year rose by 6 percent to 24.4 million euros ($32.3 million) on higher sales.

Group net sale rose by 7 percent to 1.9 billion euros, the company said on Friday.

“The results are good considering demanding business conditions ... which are still worsening,” Petrol said in a statement, citing lower economic activity, a fall in consumption and a rise of unemployment in Slovenia and Croatia, which are its main markets.

Petrol operates 469 filling stations in Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia, Montenegro and Kosovo.

$1 = 0.7562 euros Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.