August 29, 2012 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

Slovenia's Petrol says first-half profit up 9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Petrol, Slovenia’s largest fuel retailer, reported a nine percent rise in first-half net profit to 23 million euros ($29 million).

Group net sales rose 18 percent to 1.8 billion euros.

The results were in line with estimates from Petrol last month.

“We have achieved good results despite difficult economic conditions on our main markets,” Petrol said on Wednesday.

Petrol operates 457 filling stations in Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia, Montenegro and Kosovo. ($1 = 0.7958 euro) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
