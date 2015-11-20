FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Slovenia's Petrol 9-month net profit up 6 pct, sales down
#Energy
November 20, 2015 / 7:50 AM / in 2 years

UPDATE 1-Slovenia's Petrol 9-month net profit up 6 pct, sales down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with quote, details)

LJUBLJANA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest fuel retailer Petrol made a group net profit of 48.5 million euros ($51.9 million) in the first nine months of 2015 versus 45.7 million euros in the same period of 2014, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Net sales fell by 4 percent to 2.8 billion euros, it said, partly due to higher oil prices in Slovenia than in most neighbouring countries on account of larger excise duties.

“Croatia and other countries in southeastern Europe, which are Petrol’s markets, are still facing very difficult economic conditions, low purchasing power, high unemployment and poor payment discipline,” it said.

Petrol operates 482 filling stations in Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia, Montenegro and Kosovo.

The company will on Dec. 11 reveal its business forecast for 2016.

$1 = 0.9341 euros Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Mark Potter

