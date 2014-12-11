Slovenia's Petrol sees 2015 net profit up by 6 pct

LJUBLJANA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest fuel retailer Petrol said it expected to make a group net profit of 64.3 million euros ($79.8 million) in 2015 from the 60.4 million forecast this year, though sales are seen falling 6 percent next year.

It forecast on Thursday that sales would fall to 3.8 billion euros in 2015 due to demanding economic conditions in its markets, from the 4 billion expected this year.

Sales in 2014 would be in line with Petrol’s earlier forecast while profit would fall below the company’s March projection, when 2014 profit was seen at 65 million euros.