Slovenia's Petrol buys Serbian gas distributor

LJUBLJANA, April 10 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest fuel retailer Petrol has bought 85 percent of Serbian natural gas distributor Beogas Invest and will become the third-largest gas distributor in Serbia, Petrol said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company did not disclose the value of the deal.

Petrol, which operates 454 filling stations in Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia, Kosovo and Montenegro, also deals in electricity and natural gas distribution.

Petrol shares closed 2.7 percent lower at 180 euros before the news was released, while the blue-chip SBI index eased 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and David Holmes)