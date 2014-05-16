FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Slovenia's Petrol Q1 net profit up 5 pct
#Energy
May 16, 2014 / 6:43 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Slovenia's Petrol Q1 net profit up 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with quote, details)

LJUBLJANA, May 16 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest fuel retailer Petrol made a group net profit of 13 million euros ($17.8 million) in the first quarter of 2014, up from a profit of 12.4 million in the same period last year.

Sales fell by 3 percent to 919.4 million, mainly on account of a mild winter, Petrol said in a statement.

“The result is good considering demanding economic conditions where Petrol’s largest markets, Slovenia and Croatia ... have been for years facing lower economic activity, poor payment discipline, insolvency and bankruptcies, low private consumption and high unemployment,” Petrol said.

Petrol operates 477 fuel stations in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Serbia, Montenegro and Kosovo.

$1 = 0.7291 Euros Reporting By Marja Novak, Editing by William Hardy and Mark Potter

