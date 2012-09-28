FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2012 / 2:46 PM / in 5 years

STOCK NEWS EUROPE-Slovene Petrol jumps on takeover rumours

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Slovenia’s largest fuel retailer Petrol jump nearly 5 percent after a local newspaper reports that Hungarian oil company MOL could buy a stake in the company, analysts say.

Paper Finance says MOL is planning to purchase 26 percent of Petrol from Slovenian companies and banks. MOL declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

“The price rose mostly because of the report in Finance and the share could rise further to some 240 and 250 euros but only if the sale will actually take place,” Sasa Cernel of Raiffeisen Bank says.

Petrol, which operates some 457 filling stations in Slovenia, Bosnia, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro and Serbia, closed 4.85 percent higher at 216 euros while the blue-chip SBI index gained 1.58 percent.

