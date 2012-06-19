FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Petroleos Mexicanos sells $1.75 bln notes
June 19, 2012 / 9:41 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Petroleos Mexicanos sells $1.75 bln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) on
Tuesday sold $1.75 billion of senior unsecured notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    The issue is guaranteed by Pemex-Exploración y Producción,
Pemex Refinación and Pemex-Gas y Petroquímica Básica 
    Barclays Capital, JP Morgan, and Santander were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: PETROLEOS MEXICANOS

AMT $1.75 MLN   COUPON 5.5 PCT     MATURITY    06/27/2044
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.552   FIRST PAY   12/27/2012 
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 5.53 PCT     SETTLEMENT  06/26/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 280 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

