FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Petroleum Geo sells $150 mln in notes
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 19, 2012 / 10:20 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Petroleum Geo sells $150 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dce 19 (Reuters) - Petroleum Geo-Services on
Wednesday added $150 million of senior notes to an existing
issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.
    UBS was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.

BORROWER: PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA

AMT $150 MLN     COUPON 7.375 PCT     MATURITY 12/15/2018
TYPE SR NTS      ISS PRICE 107.5      FIRST PAY 06/15/2013
MOODY'S Ba2      YIELD 5.868 PCT      SETTLEMENT 12/27/2012
S&P DOUBLE-B     SPREAD 488 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A         MORE THAN TREAS     MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.