New Issue-Petroleum Geo sells $150 mln in notes

Dce 19 (Reuters) - Petroleum Geo-Services on Wednesday added $150 million of senior notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The sale took place in the 144a private placement market. UBS was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA AMT $150 MLN COUPON 7.375 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 107.5 FIRST PAY 06/15/2013 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 5.868 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/27/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD 488 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS