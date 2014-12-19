FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petronas picks LyondellBasell polypropylene technology for Rapid plant
December 19, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

Petronas picks LyondellBasell polypropylene technology for Rapid plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has chosen technology from U.S-listed LyondellBasell for a 900-tonne a year polypropylene plant in its $27 billion refinery and petrochemical integrated development (Rapid) project.

Polypropylenes are used in everything from automotive to household products.

The plant’s engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) phase is scheduled to start in November 2015 and mechanical operations will begin in July 2018.

In a separate statement, Petronas said it had on Friday signed a shareholders agreement with Royal Vopak and Dialog Group to jointly develop an industrial terminal for its Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC). (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by)

