Vietnam's Petrolimex says plans stock market debut in April

HO CHI MINH CITY, March 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam's top oil product distributor Petrolimex expects to list its shares on the local stock market around April 10-12, the state-run company's chairman told Reuters on Friday.

Chairman Bui Ngoc Bao told Reuters the company had not yet set the listing price, which was expected at around its trading value on the over the counter market.

The company stocks trade at around 40,000 dong ($1.75) per share in the OTC market.

The listing on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange is part of the Vietnamese government's push to privatize state-owned firms to attract investment.