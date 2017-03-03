FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Vietnam's Petrolimex says plans stock market debut in April
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 3, 2017 / 7:28 AM / 6 months ago

Vietnam's Petrolimex says plans stock market debut in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HO CHI MINH CITY, March 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam's top oil product distributor Petrolimex expects to list its shares on the local stock market around April 10-12, the state-run company's chairman told Reuters on Friday.

Chairman Bui Ngoc Bao told Reuters the company had not yet set the listing price, which was expected at around its trading value on the over the counter market.

The company stocks trade at around 40,000 dong ($1.75) per share in the OTC market.

The listing on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange is part of the Vietnamese government's push to privatize state-owned firms to attract investment.

$1 = 22,800.0000 dong Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Randy Fabi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.