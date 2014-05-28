FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Koch Industries to buy propylene producer PetroLogistics for $2.1 bln
May 28, 2014

Koch Industries to buy propylene producer PetroLogistics for $2.1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - Propylene producer PetroLogistics LP said it will be taken private by a unit of Koch Industries Inc in a deal worth $2.1 billion, including debt.

Flint Hills Resources LLC will pay $14.00 per in cash for each PetroLogistics unit, except for units owned by a few select investors.

Flint Hills will pay $12.00 per unit in cash for the units owned by Lindsay Goldberg LLC, York Capital Management, PetroLogistics’ executive chairman and its president and chief executive officer.

PetroLogistics’s units closed at $12.93 Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

