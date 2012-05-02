FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 2, 2012 / 1:15 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-PetroLogistics cuts expected IPO price range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Sees IPO priced at $17-$19 per share

* Had earlier expected offering to be priced at $19-$20 per share

May 2 (Reuters) - PetroLogistics LP, which produces propylene from propane, cut the expected price range of its initial public offering of 35 million shares to between $17 and $19 per share.

It had earlier expected the IPO to be priced between $19 and $21 per share.

The Houston-based company expects to raise about $20.5 million in net proceeds at the mid-point of the new range.

PetroLogistics is offering 1.5 million shares and its unitholder, Propylene Holdings LLC, is selling 33.5 million shares.

Private equity-backed PetroLogistics intends to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “PDH.”

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Global, and UBS Securities are among the underwriters for the offering.

