UPDATE 1-PetroLogistics prices IPO at bottom of range-underwriter

May 3 (Reuters) - Propylene producer PetroLogistics LP priced its initial public offering at $17 per common unit, the low-end of the indicated range, according to an underwriter.

On Wednesday, the company cut the expected price range of its IPO of 35 million common units to between $17 and $19 each. It had earlier expected the offering to be priced at a range of $19 to $21 per unit.

According to a regulatory filing, the company owns and operates the world’s largest propane dehydrogenation facility, based on production capacity, that processes propane into propylene.

At the offering price, the company will have a market valuation of about $2.36 billion.

Propylene Holdings LLC, a unitholder in PetroLogistics, sold 33.5 million units in the offering, while the Houston-based company sold the rest.

PetroLogistics’ common units are expected to start trading on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “PDH”.

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and UBS Securities acted as lead underwriters for the offering.

The company, which is majority-owned by private equity firm Lindsay Goldberg and investment firm York Capital, had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last June to raise up to $600 million in an IPO.

Propylene is a chemical intermediate which is used in the production of a range of goods, including textiles and plastic parts.