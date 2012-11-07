FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania's Petrom Q3 net profit at 870 mln lei
November 7, 2012 / 6:40 AM / in 5 years

Romania's Petrom Q3 net profit at 870 mln lei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Romania’s top oil and gas company Petrom, majority-owned by Austria’s OMV , posted a net profit of 870 million lei ($246.56 million) for the third quarter, below market expectations.

The average forecast in a Reuters poll was for a net profit of 957.4 million lei. Petrom recorded a profit of 1.18 billion lei in the same quarter of last year.

“In line with our strategic directions, we commenced commercial operations at Brazi power plant which starting September is supplied with domestic gas only,” Chief Executive Mariana Gheorghe said in a statement.

“Moreover, we are pursuing new growth opportunities in the neighbouring Black Sea region, in joint venture with ExxonMobil.”

