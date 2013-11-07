FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania's Petrom Q3 net profit at 1.27 bln lei
November 7, 2013 / 6:46 AM / 4 years ago

Romania's Petrom Q3 net profit at 1.27 bln lei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Romania’s top oil and gas company Petrom, majority-owned by Austria’s OMV , posted a third-quarter net profit of 1.27 billion lei ($387.59 million) on Thursday, slightly above market expectations.

The average forecast in a Reuters poll was for a net profit of 1.26 billion lei. Petrom recorded a profit of 870 million lei in July-September 2012.

“In the third quarter we continued to deliver a solid performance, benefiting from a favourable crude price environment and cost optimization,” Chief Executive Mariana Gheorghe said in a statement.

“In E&P, over the first nine months of 2013, we managed to achieve the first year-on-year production stabilization at Group level since privatization...Exploration offshore is progressing and, in joint venture with ExxonMobil, we aim to resume drilling in the Neptun block around mid-2014.”

