FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petrominerales adjusted profit falls on lower oil prices, sales
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2012 / 10:50 AM / in 5 years

Petrominerales adjusted profit falls on lower oil prices, sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Petrominerales Ltd’s second-quarter adjusted profit fell 66 percent on lower oil prices and oil sales.

In the April-June quarter, U.S. crude oil prices fell 9 percent from last year to average $93 per barrel.

The company’s net income, on an adjusted basis, plunged to $38.3 million, or 38 cents per share, from $113.9 million, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Latin America-focused company’s oil sales fell 23 percent to $289.8 million while funds flow from operations dropped 11 percent to $173.7 million.

Petrominerales has 15 exploration blocks in Colombia’s Llanos and Putumayo basins and five in Peru.

Oil production declined 23 percent to 31,113 barrels of oil per day (bopd), the company said.

Shares of the Calgary, Alberta-based company, which has a market value of C$923 million ($922 million), closed at C$9.22 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.