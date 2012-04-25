Petron extends Esso Malaysia offer acceptances

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 (Reuters) - A unit of Philippine-based Petron Corp has further extended the acceptance of its takeover offer to Esso Malaysia Bhd ’s minority shareholders to May 14 from April 30, according to a filing to the local stock exchange on Wednesday.

Petron, the oil and gas arm of the Philippine-based conglomerate San Miguel Corp, completed the acquisition of a 65 percent stake in Esso Malaysia last month. The purchase followed a mandatory takeover offer to acquire the remaining 35 percent stake in Esso for 3.59 ringgit per share.

Petron’s unit Petron Oil & Gas International Sdn Bhd has received 3.09 percent stake valid acceptances from Esso Malaysia’s minority shareholders as of Wednesday, according to the filing, after they were advised earlier in April to reject the offer.

Shares of Esso Malaysia closed 0.28 percent lower at 3.58 ringgit on Thursday, compared with the Malaysian benchmark stock index that ended the day 0.19 percent lower. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; editing by Keiron Henderson)