Petronas acquires OGX Brazilian offshore blocks for $850 mln

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd agreed on Wednesday to pay $850 million for a 40 percent stake in a Brazilian offshore oil field controlled by Brazil’s OGX Petroleo e Gas SA.

“Petronas views the acuqisition as a highly attractive opportunity in terms of asset quality and for strategic quality growth in Brazil,” it said in a press statement.

The move will be Petronas’ first foray into Brazil’s oil exploration and production industry - one of the world’s largest.

In addition to the purchase, a unit of the Malaysian company has qualified to bid for exploration blocks at an auction in Brazil May 14 and 15, the first such sale in four years. (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah, Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)