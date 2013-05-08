FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petronas has option to buy 5 pct of OGX with oilfield acquisition
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 8, 2013 / 2:51 AM / 4 years ago

Petronas has option to buy 5 pct of OGX with oilfield acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 (Reuters) - The $850 million purchase by Malaysian state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd of an interest in an offshore oil field owned by Brazil’s OGX Petroleo e Gas SA includes an option for it to acquire 5 percent of the company in the future, OGX said.

“The interest demonstrated by Petronas ... to acquire 5 percent in our company in the future shows the quality of our team of executives and our opportunities for growth,” said OGX chief executive Luiz Carneiro in a press statement on Wednesday.

The option to buy at 6.3 Brazilian reais ($3.13) per OGX share will expire in April 2015. ($1 = 2.0109 Brazilian reais) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah, Editing by Stuart Grudgings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.