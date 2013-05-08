Petronas has option to buy 5 pct of OGX with oilfield acquisition

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 (Reuters) - The $850 million purchase by Malaysian state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd of an interest in an offshore oil field owned by Brazil’s OGX Petroleo e Gas SA includes an option for it to acquire 5 percent of the company in the future, OGX said.

“The interest demonstrated by Petronas ... to acquire 5 percent in our company in the future shows the quality of our team of executives and our opportunities for growth,” said OGX chief executive Luiz Carneiro in a press statement on Wednesday.

The option to buy at 6.3 Brazilian reais ($3.13) per OGX share will expire in April 2015. ($1 = 2.0109 Brazilian reais) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah, Editing by Stuart Grudgings)