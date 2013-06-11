FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Corrections News
June 11, 2013 / 2:46 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Petronas to spend $20 bln on Canadian LNG project -exec

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to say Petronas to spend $20 billion, not $5 billion, on LNG project in headline and first paragraph; adds third paragraph to clarify that $5 billion will be spent on a pipeline)

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 (Reuters) - Malaysian state oil and gas firm Petronas expects to spend $20 billion on a project in west Canada to export liquefied natural gas (LNG), a senior company official said on Tuesday.

The project, known as Pacific NorthWest LNG, will build two LNG trains of 6 million tonnes per year (tpy) each by the end of 2018 or 2019, Arif Mahmood, vice president of corporate planning at Petronas told an industry conference.

The investment cost includes about $5 billion to be spent on a pipeline project to supply the two LNG trains, he said.

Petronas also plans to make a final investment decision on its second floating LNG project in Malaysia later this year, he said. The FLNG project will be at the Rotan Field in Block H and could start production in 2016, he said. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing By Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
