BRIEF-Malaysia's Petronas Chemicals Q3 profit at $243.98 mln

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd, a unit of Malaysia’s state oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), said in a stock exchange filing on Monday:

*Q3 ended Dec 31 net profit at 735 million Malaysian ringgit ($243.98 million)on the back of a revenue of 3.9 billion ringgit

*Nine month period ended Dec 31 net profit at 2.62 billion ringgit on the back of 11.89 billion ringgit

*Proposes a single tier final dividend of 8 sen per share

*“Moving forward, the results of our operations were expected to be primarily influenced by fluctuations in international petrochemical products prices, global economic conditions and utilisation rate of our production facilities,” it said in the announcement.

*Expects the results of its financial year ending Dec 31, 2012 to be satisfactory subject to sufficient availability of methane gas supply

*Shares dropped 0.43 percent on Monday to 6.90 ringgit a share

*The company on March 2 last year 2011 announced a change of financial year end to Dec 31 from March 31. The first new financial year would end on Dec 31 with a shorter 9-month period. ($1 = 3.0125 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui, Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)