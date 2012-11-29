FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petronas Q3 net profit falls 22 percent to 12.4 billion ringgit
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2012 / 9:02 AM / in 5 years

Petronas Q3 net profit falls 22 percent to 12.4 billion ringgit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Petroliam Nasional Bhd posted a 22 percent fall in third-quarter net profit as a halt in production in Sudan and pressure on its margins dented its performance.

Petronas said its profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 fell 22 percent to 12.4 billion ringgit ($4.06 billion) from 15.9 billion ringgit a year ago.

“The environment remains challenging but we are quite happy with what we have achieved,” CEO Shamsul Azhar Abbas told reporters. “On the international side, it is not looking good. The damage is mainly from Sudan where we are still struggling to start production,” he added.

Unlisted Petronas accounts for nearly half of Malaysia’s government budget revenues and needs to secure more overseas reserves to offset declining output and maintain profits.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.