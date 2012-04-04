FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petronas S.Africa unit Engen halts Iran crude imports
April 4, 2012 / 5:50 AM / 6 years ago

Petronas S.Africa unit Engen halts Iran crude imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 4 (Reuters) - Engen, the South African unit of Malaysian state oil firm Petronas, has halted all imports of crude from Iran, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Tania Landsberg told Reuters the company had halted its imports, but did not say when that went into effect or how much of its oil had previously been sourced from the Middle Eastern country.

South Africa has come under Western pressure to cut Iranian crude imports as part of sanctions designed to halt Tehran’s suspected pursuit of nuclear weapons. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; editing by David Dolan)

