Malaysia's Petronas makes gas discoveries offshore Sarawak
November 26, 2012 / 10:17 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia's Petronas makes gas discoveries offshore Sarawak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s national oil company Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) said on Monday it has made two major gas discoveries off the coast of Sarawak state.

Petronas said its preliminary assessment of the first discovery, at the Kuang North field, indicates total volume of natural gas around 2.3 trillion standard cubic feet.

The second discovery, at the TukauTimur field, indicates total volume of around 2.1 trillion standard cubic feet, Petronas said. (Reporting By Siva Sithraputhran; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)

