FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petronas inks deal with Itochu, PTT Global Chemicals for petchem plants
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 18, 2012 / 9:41 AM / in 5 years

Petronas inks deal with Itochu, PTT Global Chemicals for petchem plants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state oil firm Petronas said on Friday it has signed a head of agreement with Japan’s Itochu Corporation and Thailand’s PTT Global Chemical Pcl to build two separate petrochemical complexes.

Petronas said in a statement it will be the major equity holder for both the proposed joint ventures that are part of the 60 billion ringgit refinery project in southern Johor state bordering Singapore.

“With today’s heads of agreement, Petronas has to date signed three of such arrangements for RAPID,” Petronas said in reference to the Johor refinery project.

Earlier on, Petronas signed a deal with German-based BASF for the production of speciality chemicals. (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Yantoultra Ngui)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.