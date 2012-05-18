Petronas inks deal with Itochu, PTT Global Chemicals for petchem plants

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state oil firm Petronas said on Friday it has signed a head of agreement with Japan’s Itochu Corporation and Thailand’s PTT Global Chemical Pcl to build two separate petrochemical complexes.

Petronas said in a statement it will be the major equity holder for both the proposed joint ventures that are part of the 60 billion ringgit refinery project in southern Johor state bordering Singapore.

“With today’s heads of agreement, Petronas has to date signed three of such arrangements for RAPID,” Petronas said in reference to the Johor refinery project.

Earlier on, Petronas signed a deal with German-based BASF for the production of speciality chemicals. (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Yantoultra Ngui)