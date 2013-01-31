FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petronas to buyout shipping unit in $2.85 bln deal
January 31, 2013 / 11:07 AM / 5 years ago

Petronas to buyout shipping unit in $2.85 bln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Malaysian state oil company Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) made an 8.8 billion ringgit ($2.85 billion) offer for the remaining shares in its 62.7 percent-owned shipping unit MISC Bhd.

Petronas said in a statement on Thursday that it intends to delist MISC from the local stock exchange if its offer is accepted.

The state oil firm did not give a reason for taking MISC private although it posted lower earnings in the third quarter due to higher losses from the petroleum and chemical segment and smaller contribution from its heavy engineering division. ($1 = 3.0830 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Siva Sithraputhran; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)

