FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petronas Q2 net profit slips as oil prices weaken
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 26, 2013 / 9:32 AM / 4 years ago

Petronas Q2 net profit slips as oil prices weaken

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian state oil firm Petroliam Nasional (Petronas) said second-quarter net profits were slightly lower as weaker crude oil prices and higher upstream costs ate into margins.

Net profit in the April to June period fell 0.9 percent to 15.262 billion Malaysian ringgit ($4.62 billion) from 15.4 billion ringgit a year earlier, Petronas data showed.

CEO Shamsul Azhar Abbas told a results briefing that the higher costs may trigger a review of major projects.

Petronas’ total domestic and international production climbed 12 percent in the second quarter to 2.07 million barrels of oil equivalent, from 1.85 million tonnes as the Fortune 500 company ramped up output in Malaysia, Iraq and Canada. ($1 = 3.3005 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.