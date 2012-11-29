FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Paradis denies meeting Malaysian minister on Petronas
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2012 / 4:55 PM / in 5 years

Canada's Paradis denies meeting Malaysian minister on Petronas

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OTTAWA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Canadian Industry Minister Christian Paradis denied a report on Thursday that he had met a Malaysian minister over the bid by Malaysian state-owned oil company Petronas for Progress Energy Resources Corp .

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that a source familiar with the matter said Idris Jala, a minister without portfolio in the cabinet of Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, had flown to Canada and assured officials including Paradis that Malaysia does not interfere in the day-to-day management of Petronas.

“I didn’t meet with him,” Paradis told Reuters.

Canada is wrestling with how to deal with state-owned enterprises as it considers both Petronas’s C$5.2 billion ($5.3 billion) offer and a $15.1 billion bid by Chinese state-owned oil firm CNOOC Ltd for Nexen Inc.

One concern is that companies owned by foreign governments might not operate strictly on a commercial basis.

Canada is widely expected to decide on both deals and on an overall framework for foreign investment by Dec. 10, the deadline for deciding on the CNOOC bid.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.