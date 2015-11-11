FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia Petronas's Q3 net profit tumbles 91 pct on weak oil prices
November 11, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia Petronas's Q3 net profit tumbles 91 pct on weak oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Petroliam
Nasional Bhd (Petronas) reported on Wednesday a 91
percent plunge in third-quarter net profit due to weak global
crude oil prices.
    The state-owned oil firm made a net profit of 1.4 billion
ringgit ($321.10 million) in July-September compared to 15.1
billion in the same period a year earlier. It was the third
straight quarter of profit declines for Petronas this year.  
    Revenue for the quarter fell by 25 percent to 60.1 billion
ringgit from 80.4 billion a year ago, the company announced at
an earnings briefing.
    "Moving forward, the outlook for the rest of 2015, and into
the first half of 2016, remains uncertain," said Petronas
President and Group Chief Executive Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin.
($1 = 4.3600 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

