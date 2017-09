SINGAPORE, May 18 (Reuters) - Malaysian state oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd said its first-quarter net profit slumped 60 percent due to lower oil prices.

Petronas’ first-quarter net profit tumbled to 4.6 billion ringgit ($1.14 billion) from 11.4 billion ringgit in the year-ago quarter, the company said on Wednesday.

Revenue slid 26 percent to 49.1 billion ringgit. ($1 = 4.0450 ringgit) (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)