Malaysia's Petronas posts $2 bln quarterly loss amid global oil slump
February 27, 2015 / 9:35 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's Petronas posts $2 bln quarterly loss amid global oil slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Petroliam Nasional Bhd , Malaysia’s state oil company more commonly know as Petronas, reported a quarterly net loss on Friday versus a profit in the year-ago quarter, hit by a drop in oil prices and an impairment charge.

The state-owned firm posted a net loss of 7.3 billion ringgit ($2.03 billion) in October-December 2014 compared to a profit of 12.8 billion ringgit in the same period in 2013, Petronas said in a statement.

Unlisted Petronas is Malaysia’s only Fortune 500 company and accounts for most of the government’s oil and gas revenue.

Reporting by Praveen Menon and Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

