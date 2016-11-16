FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Petronas profit jumps quarter-on-quarter on lower impairment costs
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 16, 2016 / 10:40 AM / 9 months ago

Petronas profit jumps quarter-on-quarter on lower impairment costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian state-owned oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) said on Wednesday its third-quarter profit after tax rose to 6.1 billion ringgit ($1.40 billion), a rise from 1.6 billion in the second quarter.

The jump was due to lower net impairment on assets and higher average prices for most products, although it was partially offset by lower sales volumes, it said in a statement.

Revenue for the quarter stood at 48.7 billion ringgit, a 1 percent gain from the preceding quarter.

"Current oil price environment continues to pose significant challenges to the industry and the outlook remains uncertain," said Petronas.

The statement did not provide comparative figures to the corresponding quarter, but Petronas last year reported a third quarter net profit of 1.4 billion ringgit and revenue of 60.1 billion ringgit. ($1 = 4.3450 ringgit) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.