Petronas profit jumps quarter-on-quarter on lower impairment costs

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian state-owned oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) said on Wednesday its third-quarter profit after tax rose to 6.1 billion ringgit ($1.40 billion), a rise from 1.6 billion in the second quarter.

The jump was due to lower net impairment on assets and higher average prices for most products, although it was partially offset by lower sales volumes, it said in a statement.

Revenue for the quarter stood at 48.7 billion ringgit, a 1 percent gain from the preceding quarter.

"Current oil price environment continues to pose significant challenges to the industry and the outlook remains uncertain," said Petronas.

The statement did not provide comparative figures to the corresponding quarter, but Petronas last year reported a third quarter net profit of 1.4 billion ringgit and revenue of 60.1 billion ringgit. ($1 = 4.3450 ringgit) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)