Indian firms eye 15 pct stake in Russia's Yamal LNG project
July 31, 2012 / 9:26 AM / in 5 years

Indian firms eye 15 pct stake in Russia's Yamal LNG project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 31 (Reuters) - A consortium of Indian companies -- ONGC, Indian Oil Corp and Petronet LNG -- wants to buy a 15 percent stake in Russia’s Yamal LNG project, Petronet LNG Chief Executive A.K. Balyan told reporters on Tuesday.

Balyan said he hoped a final decision would be taken in the next two months.

The Yamal LNG total project cost is around $23-24 billion, he said.

Russia’s Novatek and France’s Total are partners in the Yamal LNG project, which should start producing 5 million tonnes of LNG a year in 2016. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Gopakumar Warrier)

